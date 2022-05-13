NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,915,122 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.76) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

