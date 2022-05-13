Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NVGS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $107.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigator will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 850,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after buying an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

