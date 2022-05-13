Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $6.67. 1,532,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,053. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 27.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVTS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,906,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,951,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

