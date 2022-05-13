NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,610.79

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,610.79 ($19.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,420 ($17.51). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($17.51), with a volume of 106,621 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £685.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,609.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,703.66.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

