Needham & Company LLC Trims ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price to $10.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,019. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.