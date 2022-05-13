Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in April

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RRSSF stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.84. 8,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.01. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.35 and a twelve month high of 1.50.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

