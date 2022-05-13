NerveNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $3.89 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $185,944.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006435 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

