NEST Protocol Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $59.47 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

