NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.82 million.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

