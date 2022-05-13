NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.82 million.

Shares of NTCT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 783,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,263. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

