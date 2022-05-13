Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Neuronetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.57. 487,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,965.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 296,413 shares of company stock valued at $764,319. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.