Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000570 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

