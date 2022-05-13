New Street Research Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) to Neutral

New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 39,497 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

