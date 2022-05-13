New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.55

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 33447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

