Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Down 92.1% in April

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the April 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCAUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,377. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40.
