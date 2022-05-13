Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Director Acquires $144,900.00 in Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young purchased 42,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Donald Win Young bought 26,450 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,129.50.

NYSE NR opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.