Newscrypto Price Hits $0.0990 on Top Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00535309 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,774.32 or 2.07410456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

