Newton One Day Trading Volume Tops $153,230.00 (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $153,230.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.00 or 2.10316274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

