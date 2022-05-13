NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issues Earnings Results

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NexImmune stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. NexImmune has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.00.

NEXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexImmune from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristi Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 128,978 shares of company stock valued at $378,359 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexImmune by 566.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexImmune by 303.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 53,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NexImmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NexImmune by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the period. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

