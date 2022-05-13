NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $69.80. 8,010,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620,480. The company has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

