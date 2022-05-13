NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Acquires 83,175 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 440,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,314. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $943.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,014,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 125,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

