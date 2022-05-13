NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.49

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 649518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.35% and a negative net margin of 162.11%. On average, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column purchased 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $897,458.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 902,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,551.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

