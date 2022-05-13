NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $240.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.63.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE traded up $10.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.39. 7,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,805. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.49. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in NICE by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 83,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.