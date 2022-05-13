Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Trading Down 1.8%

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $76.33. 393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.82 per share, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,911.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,200.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock worth $634,743. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

