NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.01. 9,618,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,200. The company has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

