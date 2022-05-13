NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,820 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after buying an additional 979,930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 796,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,146 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $596,036,000 after buying an additional 760,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

