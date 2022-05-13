NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.52.

Shares of NKE traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,618,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,199. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

