Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Down 61.8% in April

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the April 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 481,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.76.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

