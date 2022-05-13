Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 29,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.16. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.