Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 37,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of -0.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Nkarta news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simeon George acquired 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

