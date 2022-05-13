Norinchukin Bank The Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,811,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,346,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $156.73. 100,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

