Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 748,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.91. 63,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

