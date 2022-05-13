Norinchukin Bank The Sells 10,297 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,297 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.