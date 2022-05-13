Norinchukin Bank The Sells 1,919 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,212,319 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,225,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 481,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.94. 29,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.08 and a 200-day moving average of $230.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.