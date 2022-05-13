Norinchukin Bank The Sells 207 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,545,000 after acquiring an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,321. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $138.69 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

