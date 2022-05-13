Norinchukin Bank The Sells 3,757 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,967. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

