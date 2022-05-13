Norinchukin Bank The Sells 408 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.44. 74,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.