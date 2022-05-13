Norinchukin Bank The Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. 44,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

