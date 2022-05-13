Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 1,025.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NSYS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.88% of Nortech Systems worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

