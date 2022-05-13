Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 823,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 336,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,754,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

