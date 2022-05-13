Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,741,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 144,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.47 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

