nOS 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,230.00 (NOS)

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.