Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.46

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 81904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
The company has a market cap of C$38.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60.
