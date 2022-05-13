Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given New $181.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $203.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 277.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVAX. Cowen assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 462.20% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. Novavax’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 123.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 277.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

