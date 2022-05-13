Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $425.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVZMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,817. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

