NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

