NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the April 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $28.21.
About NS Solutions (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NS Solutions (NSSXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.