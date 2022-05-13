NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Susquehanna

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $14.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91. NU has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $3,957,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $7,570,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

