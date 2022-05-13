NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

