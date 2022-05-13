NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 20,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $157,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.82.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,892,535. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $515.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.43 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

