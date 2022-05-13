NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 9.5% of Tikehau Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tikehau Investment Management owned approximately 0.25% of NVR worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 288.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $45.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,293.57. 21,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,099. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,553.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,066.81. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,087.17 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $63.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

